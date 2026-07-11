Car racing claims boy’s life in Lahore's Askari X

LAHORE: The speeding cars that had killed a boy in Askari X on July 8 were driven by young men as opposed to earlier reports regarding gender identity of the rider.

According to the FIR, a fatal accident took place on July 8 at 8am near Sector E of the Askari X and 10-year-old Subhan died on the spot while Abubakar and Ayan Babar were injured critically.

As per the initial reports, the security officials had claimed that the cars which hit the multiple bike riders were driven by young girls. Consequently, the victim’s family nominated an unidentified girl driver in the FIR.

The initial police investigations revealed that the car that hit the bikes was actually driven by a young boy who appeared to be a son of a businessman. The other young car rider who was trying to overtake the other car was the son of a senior retired official of a security institution.

Vehicles involved in accident were driven by youngsters

A footage of the security camera captured the two racing cars hitting the multiple bike riders on the road.

The families of both the suspects locked their houses in Askari X and shifted to the undisclosed places to avoid police action.

“Yes, the cars involved in racing and accidents were driven by the young boys,” DIG Operations Faisal Kamran confirmed. He said a security official had misinformed the victim’s families that the car racers were the girls.

To a question, he said that some residents/protesters alleged that the security staff of Askari 10 allegedly facilitated the suspected car riders to escape from the society. He added that the last raid was conducted in the Raiwind area on Friday on the basis of information.

The complainant of the case, Imran, alleged in the FIR that his nephew Subhan was coming back from a market of the society along with his friend Ayan Babar when the car ran over the two motorbikes and fled the scene, leaving three young boys injured critically.

Imran said that his nephew breathed his last due to the critical head injuries while two others were shifted to hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026