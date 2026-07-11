PTI’s jailed leaders seek path to dialogue, says Fawad Chaudhry

• National Dialogue Committee meets five imprisoned figures; leaders say negotiations are only viable way forward; urge national unity as terrorism threat grows

LAHORE: Jailed leaders of the PTI have expressed support for political dialogue to address the country’s deepening political and economic challenges, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday.

The breakthrough came during an extensive meeting between the incarcerated leaders and a de­­le­gation from the National Dialo­gue Committee at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Following the talks, the committee announced it is launching efforts to seek “relief” for five jai­­led leaders in an attempt to break the ice between the ruling government and the opposition party.

Mr Chaudhry shared detail in a post on his X account, noting that he was joined in the delegation by Mahmood Maulvi and Imran Ismail.

The group held detailed discussions on country’s current crises with imprisoned PTI figures Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, Mahm­o­odur Rasheed, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Mr Chaudhry said that the jai­l­­ed leaders supported the comm­­ittee’s crisis resolution framewo­­rk and emphasised that negotiations are the only feasible solution. They also highlighted the im­­portance of national unity aga­­inst the growing terrorism threat.

“Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated the role played by Field Marshal Asim Munir in international diplomacy, noting that several important issues had been addressed through diplomatic engagement,” he said.

Mr Qureshi emphasised the need for domestic dialogue to promote stability and ease tensions. Mr Chaudhry said jailed leaders recommended PTI support efforts for political settlement and reduced confrontation, arguing this could facilitate the release of political prisoners.

“The leaders also called for allowing PTI supremo Imran Khan access to medical treatment and removing restrictions on meetings with him, saying such measures could contribute to lowering the country’s political temperature and fostering a more constructive environment for dialogue,” Mr Chaudhry said.

Speaking to Dawn after the meeting, Mr Chaudhry revealed that the jailed leaders expressed strong dissatisfaction with the current leadership of the PTI.

“The incarcerated leaders said that neither the current PTI leadership nor Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan, led by opposition leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai, have come up to the expectation of the PTI workers,” Mr Chaudhry told Dawn. “Both never spoke for the jailed leaders and the workers.”

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026