Tripping, loadshedding: Lesco leaves consumers at the mercy of weather

LAHORE: Power tripping, brownouts and unannounced “load management” has irked the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) consumers in Lahore and its adjoining districts, leaving them at the mercy of the ongoing hot and humid weather.

On the other hand, senior Lesco officials concerned seem to have having no interest in maintaining the power distribution and supply system efficiently, as the people continue to suffer.

“For the last many days, we have been suffering considerable due to flaws in the power distribution system, especially in Lahore. But the problem is who will rectify these flaws on an urgent basis,” commented a Lesco consumer, Shahzad, from Johar Town.

“I will request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into these issues personally and order a special audit of the expenses incurred in last five years or so,” he said talking to Dawn on Friday.

Another consumer said the situation is worsening gradually, especially in the peak hours during the hot weather.

“During rain, we are very comfortable. But whenever the heatwave intensifies amid humidity, the power distribution system becomes problematic, resulting in tripping, fluctuations and forced loadshedding,” he added, demanding the government to look into these issues seriously. He said brownouts are also damaging home appliances badly.

A senior Lesco official says the power distribution situation is being monitored on a regular basis daily. “I think there are no brownouts in the city, as there is no complaint in this regard. However, we will take immediate action if we receive any complaint in this regard,” he adds.

According to him, Lesco is trying hard to improve the situation.

A consumer from Old Anarkali area says that Lesco has been failing to ensure uninterrupted power supply, not only in extreme hot weather, but also during rains.

“Following the rain on Wednesday last, our area suffered over three-hour-long outage.” he lamented.

Lesco Chief Executive Officer Ramzan Butt was not available for his stance despite repeated calls made by this reporter.

SUSPENDED: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has suspended two employees over separate allegations of corruption, bribery, abuse of authority and facilitating electricity theft, according to a company press release issued on Friday.

The action was taken in line with the utility’s “zero tolerance” policy against corruption and misconduct, introduced on the directions of Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt, the statement said.

According to a Lesco spokesperson, Assistant Line Manager Owais Bin Hayi of the Sanda Sub-Division was suspended over allegations of accepting bribes from consumers, blackmailing them for personal gain, issuing threats, installing unauthorised bogus meters on industrial connections and attempting to conceal evidence.

The spokesperson claimed that the allegations were supported by audio recordings, written statements and other available evidence.

In a separate action, Meter Reader Samiullah Khan of the Sheikhupura Road Sub-Division was suspended over allegations of facilitating electricity theft and committing serious misconduct.

The company alleged that the employee colluded with a consumer to conceal irregularities related to power theft for financial gain and misused official authority.

CEO Muhammad Ramzan Butt said the company would show no leniency towards employees found involved in corruption, bribery, exploitation of consumers or facilitating electricity theft.

He said disciplinary action would be taken against such employees in accordance with departmental rules and regulations without discrimination, the press release added.

SOLAR PROJECT: Punjab Energy Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti met representatives of the Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab (ECSP) to discuss the proposed Hadiara Drain Solar PV 3-kilometre pilot project.

The meeting reviewed various technical, financial, environmental and infrastructure-related aspects of the project and described it as an important step towards promoting clean energy in Punjab.

During the meeting, participants deliberated to install solar PV arrays over Hadiara Drain under the proposed project.

According to the initial pre-feasibility assessment, a solar plant of approximately 10 megawatts had been proposed for the pilot phase, which could support the efficient use of limited urban land, promote alternative energy sources and contribute to environmental improvement.

The meeting also held detailed discussions on various technical aspects of the project, including the engineered zig-zag design, access for desilting, drainage arrangements and flood flow requirements, so that the project may be developed as an effective and viable model aligned with urban infrastructure, environmental protection and energy needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Bhatti said that the Hadiara Drain Solar PV Project was an innovative, environmentally-friendly and future-oriented initiative. He said the project would not only help reduce carbon emissions, promote green energy and ensure effective use of urban infrastructure, but could also serve as a unique model linking urban drainage systems with a sustainable energy framework. The ECSP delegation also termed the project an important step towards low-carbon and climate-smart urban models, and expressed its commitment to continuing technical support, institutional consultation and cooperation in line with sustainable development goals.

The ECSP delegation included Senior Manager Muhammad Sadaqat, Dr Tahir Ejaz and Muhammad Fahad, while Additional Secretary (Development) Muhammad Shahid Farooq and other relevant officers of the energy department were also present in the meeting.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026