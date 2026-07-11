Five injured in roof collapse caused by gas cylinder blast

GUJRAT: Five people were injured when the roof of two adjacent shops caved in after a gas cylinder blast on the Sargodha Road on Friday.

Rescue officials said that a gas cylinder leakage caused a fire in a cylinder shop which caused a cylinder blast. This resulted in the roof of the cylinder shop as well as that of an adjacent shoe shop to cave in.

Two women Naeelam Ishaq and Rimsha Ikhlaq as well as three others identified as Khushi Muhammad, Taj Muhammad and Rizwan were injured. They were shifted to the burns unit of the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital by Rescue officials.

As many as seven vehicles, including fire engines, and 12 Rescue officials participated in the rescue operation.

MURDER: A man was allegedly shot dead by his maternal nephew over some domestic issue in the Langay village of Mungowal Police precinct on Friday.

Police claimed that one Haroon Zaib opened fire at his maternal uncle (mother’s brother) Nasir Mehmood after a brief altercation over some domestic dispute.

As a result of the firing, Nasir died on the spot. Police said that the suspect had been detained following the incident.

Police and Punjab Forensic Science Agency teams reached the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene. The body of the deceased was later shifted to the hospital where doctors conducted an autopsy and handed over the body to the heirs.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026