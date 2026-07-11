18 officers reshuffled in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday transferred and posted 18 officers through five different notifications.

The government posted OSD Imrana Touqir as Project Director, Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab against a vacant post.

Afzaal Ahmad Qamar, Director (Operations), Taxes wing of the Board of Revenue, Punjab, (presently on leave), has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders. Additional Director, Accreditation Authority under the law and parliamentary affairs department, Muhammad Faisal Atta, has been transferred and posted as Director (Operations), Taxes wing of the Board of Revenue, Punjab.

OSD Labbah Masih Zeshan has been posted as Additional Director, Accreditation Authority under the law and parliamentary affairs department.

Wasif Bashir Khokhar, at the disposal of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), has been transferred and posted as the additional secretary labour and human resource department, against a vacant post.

Managing Director, Suthra Punjab Agency, Multan, Zulfiqar Ahmad has been transferred and posted as MD SPA, Mandi Bahauddin, on deputation basis, against a vacant post. Naeem Sadiq, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Khanewal, who is also MD SPA, Khanewal, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of MD SPA, Multan, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Muhammad Hamza Abbas, awaiting posting in the S&GAD, has been posted as the deputy secretary of the finance department against a vacant post.

Lahore Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt (retired) Zukhruf Fida Malik has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Khushab ADC (Revenue) Abdullah Khan has been transferred and posted as the ADC (General), Lahore. He is also relieved of the additional charge of the post of MD SPA, Hafizabad.

Hafizabad ADC (General) Khurram Hameed has been transferred and posted as the ADC (Revenue), Khushab.

Sheikhupura ADC (Revenue) Muhammad Usman Jalees was transferred and posted as the Deputy Secretary, industries, commerce & investment department against a vacant post.

Muzaffargarh ADC (Revenue) Muhammad Awaid Irshad was transferred and posted as the ADC (Revenue), Sheikhupura.

Pakpattan ADC (General) Hafiz Muhammad Imran was transferred and posted as the ADC (Revenue), Muzaffargarh. He is also relieved of the additional charge of the post of MD SPA, Pakpattan. Aquaculture & Fisheries department Deputy Secretary Umer Sarwar has been transferred and posted as the ADC (General), Pakpattan.

ADC (Finance & Planning), Lahore, Kaleem Yousaf was transferred and posted as the Chief Officer, Metropolitan Corporation, Lahore. Lahore ADC (Headquarters) Muhammad Zulqarnain Khan was transferred and posted as the ADC (Finance & Planning), Lahore.

Currently at the disposal of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, Kashif Jalil was transferred and posted as the ADC (Headquarters), Lahore. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Administrator, General Bus Station, Metropolitan Corporation, Lahore, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026