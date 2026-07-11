E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Lioness dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ at Bahawalpur Zoo

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BAHAWALPUR: A young lioness allegedly died of a cardiac arrest at Bahawalpur Zoo on Friday.

As per the zoo sources, the white lioness, aged seven years, was seen in good health in her enclosure till Thursday night and was fed meat by the staff. However, she was found dead in her enclosure on Friday morning.

The lioness was shifted to the Bahawalpur Zoo three years ago, along with two white lions. She was yet to breed.

Bahawalpur Division Deputy Chief Wildlife Ranger (DCWR) Mujahid Kaleem says that as per the postmortem examination report submitted by a team of vets, the lioness died of cardiac arrest.

Denying any negligence by zoo staff, Mr Kaleem said the lioness was being properly fed and had no health issues.

However, the DCWR said that a thorough probe would be conducted into the lioness’ sudden death by a committee to be formed soon.

PROTEST: A large number of traders and shopkeepers protested against the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) for sealing shops in Shahi Bazaar, Bahawalpur, on Friday.

The protesters assembled in Shahi Bazaar after Friday prayers, from where they took out a rally and reached outside Faid Gate.

They said that Pera officials in a “sudden action” sealed their shops for failing to display uniform signboards. They warned of “extreme measures” if the shops were not de-sealed immediately.

On the other hand, Pera officials say the shopkeepers had been repeatedly directed by the local administration to display uniform signboards as per the the prescribed size and design outside their shops, but most of them flouted the direction.

They say that to ensure enforcement of the rule, the Pera officials started sealing shops of violators in local bazaars.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

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