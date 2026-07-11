SHO’s bail extended

LAHORE: A sessions court on Friday extended pre-arrest bail of the station house fficer of Defence C in a case of barging into the official residence of a judicial magistrate.

Mustafabad police had registered an FIR against SHO Faryad and other policemen of Defence C Police Station.

SHO Faryad appeared before the court upon expiry of his bail period.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Abdul Quddus extended the bail of the SHO till July 13 and summoned a report from the investigating officer of Mustafabad police.

The police officials were accused of breaking into the residence of Judicial Magistrate Azhar Mehmood.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026