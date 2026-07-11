Revenue officials arrested for taking bribe

SAHIWAL: The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) circle office arrested two revenue officials for accepting bribe from a citizen to issue a new house registry.

ACE Circle Officer Sohaib Qasir told Dawn that the operation was conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate, during which marked currency notes were recovered from the accused patwari.

The report stated that Kamran Ali, a resident of Merath Colony, lost the registry of the two-and-a-half marla house belonging to his brother on March 3, 2021.

Kamran’s brother Adnan approached the concerned revenue office where he met Muhammad Ashfaq, a Kanungo. It claimed that Ashfaq demanded Rs30,000 and as per the deal, the amount would be given to his frontman named Afzal.

Kamran reported the matter to ACE, which subsequently organised a sting operation. Under the supervision of a magistrate, Kamran handed over the marked notes, leading to the arrest of Muhamamd Ashfaq.

Sahiwal ACE registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Kamran Ali.

FRAUD CASE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested former operations manager in connection with the Rs16.5m jewellery fraud at the Harappa branch of a public cooperative bank in 2025.

A judicial magistrate approved four-day physical remand of the suspect and sent him in FIA custody.

Faiz Rasool of Chak 10-L had registered a case against former manager Amanat Ali along with other seven officers and staff. The inquiry revealed that customers’ jewellery was replaced with fake jewellery.

The FIA Faisalabad had registered three cases on different complaints. The main case was registered with the Harapa Police Station on the complaint of Zonal Manager/SVP, Sahiwal.

In one of the Faisalabad FIA case, the manager of the bank, Nouman Akram, was absconding and he was arrested the other day.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026