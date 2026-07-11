Dancing fountain installed at park entrance

GUJRAT: The installation of a dancing fountain outside the entrance of the Shehbaz Sharif Park has been completed and in its testing phase on Monday night, the fountain attracted a large number of visitors.

The fountain has been installed by the district council as a part of a beautification project launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Nurulain Qureshi.

According to the district administration, the fountain will remain operational for the public daily from 7pm to 10pm. Citizens are invited to visit and enjoy this feature at the entrance of the park.

Earlier, as part of the beautification drive, the local authorities illuminated the city’s lone underpass at Kathala railway crossing on the GT Road.

The walls of the underpass were decorated with paints and portraits whereas CCTV cameras were installed for security purposes.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026