‘Collective efforts must to combat air pollution’

TOBA TEK SINGH: Air quality is imperative for healthy generations and the government, WWF and private sector must collaborate to achieve this objective.

This was said by FCCI President Farooq Yousaf Sheikh while addressing a workshop on air quality and public health on Friday.

He said that the contribution of the industrial sector in pollution was quite negligible and transport was the main contributor toward pollution. He said that FCCI recently signed an MoU to shift industry from congested city areas.

He said that the FCCI had presented budget proposals to the government and many suggestions were included. “We are struggling for the remaining ones,” he said.

Cardiologist Dr Habib Aslam Gaba delivered a lecture on the impact of pollution on human health. He said that 150,000 to 250,000 people die every year in Pakistan due to the intake of polluted air.

Dr Zaeem Bin Babar from the University of Punjab explained about the project launched by the Energy Policy Institute of Chicago and said that 10 sensors had been installed in Faisalabad to monitor the air quality.

He said that Faisalabad was among the most polluted cities and its residents inhaled hazardous air during 70pc days of the year. Pulmonologist Dr Istikhar, Ali Amjad of the WWF and Haroon Younus also addressed the workshop.

MEETING: A meeting of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Home Sciences Lab board of management with Vice Chancellor Dr Zulfiqar Ali in the Chair was held on Friday to discuss various initiatives.

The meeting discussed a new diploma programme, fashion and home textile business plan at the Women Industrial Home and establishing a day care centre.

Dr Zulfiqar said that by promoting business skills among the young generation, not only the economy could be strengthened but also it would be possible to eliminate unemployment.

He said that UAF was taking joint steps with the FCCI for a knowledge-based economy so that research and innovation-based businesses could be implemented to solve industry and public problems.

The meeting was also attended by FCCI President Farooq Yousuf Sheikh, MPA Uzma Raja, Dr Imran Pasha, Dr Waqas Wakil, Dr Benish Israr and Women Industrial Home Incharge Sadaf Iqbal.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026