Govt land retrieved

NAROWAL: The district administration has recovered 17.15 kanal government land worth over Rs20m with the help of the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (Pera) at the Talwandi Bhindran bus stop on Narowal-Muridke Road.

Faisal Nadeem, district officer Pera, told Dawn the encroachment mafia had constructed shops on the commercial land and ignored notices by the revenue department. In the grand operation, he added, the shops of the occupiers were demolished and the land was recovered.

However, a shop owner, Muhammad Zubair, said that he had got the registry and transfer letter of the shops. He and other shopkeepers demanded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz take notice of the situation.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026