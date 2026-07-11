Crime reduced by 50pc in Bahawalpur, claims DPO

BAHAWALPUR: The district police officer has claimed that the crime rate has reduced by over 50 per cent during the previous six months in the district.

Talking to Dawn, DPO Rana Abdul Wahab said this had been achieved through smart policing, modern technology, and a zero-tolerance policy against criminals.

The Bahawalpur district has witnessed a significant transformation in policing standards, making it one of the safest districts in the province, he claimed.

According to the DPO, the first six months of 2026 compared to the corresponding period in 2025 reflected substantial improvements. Murder cases had declined by 31.58pc, attempted murder by 33.3pc, and robbery and armed theft by 55.56pc.

He claimed that overall, other reported crimes had also decreased by 14.25pc.

He said the Bahawalpur Police had also intensified operations against organised crime and narcotics trafficking.

During the reporting period, 1,234 narcotics cases were registered, resulting in the recovery of about 272kg of hashish, 27kg of crystal meth and 1,340kg of heroin.

He claimed the 360 POs and 112 members of 32 gangs were also arrested.

He said the Bahawalpur Police had embraced technology-driven policing by installing 168 additional CCTV cameras across identified crime hotspots.

Furthermore, the department also introduced e-tagging of habitual and high-risk offenders to closely monitor their movements.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026