Punjab-A win U-21 women’s hockey title

ISLAMABAD: Players of Punjab-A and Sindh-B teams vie for the ball during the Prime Minister National Junior U-21 Championship final at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Friday. —Tanveer Shahzad/White Star

ISLAMABAD: Punjab-A outclassed Sindh-B 5-0 in the final of the Prime Minister National Junior U-21 Championship here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Friday.Shariqa scored a hat-trick while Lareeb and Safeena added one each as Punjab-A completely dominated their opponents to claim the title.

Olympian Zakir Women Academy claimed third position in the 16-team championship.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) selection committee, comprising Nasir Ali and Naeem Akhtar, announced an 18-member national women’s U-21 and Youth U-18 Hockey 5-a-side team for the upcoming international tournaments in Muscat.

The selected players and officials will represent Pakistan in the two said events.

Women’s U-21 AHF Cup will be held from July 12 to 18 while the U-18 Youth Hockey 5s Asia Cup will take place from July 20 to 25.

FOREIGN COACHES ARRIVE

Also on Friday, the PHF announced the arrival of the three foreign officials who were hired by the federation recently.

The officials include Australians David Dwyer (fitness and high performance coach) and Chris Bowen (sports psychologist) and Bob Johan Veldhof (goalkeeping coach) of the Netherlands.

Immediately upon their arrival on Friday morning, the coaches held a detailed meeting with the PHF management to discuss a comprehensive roadmap for the national hockey programme, covering short-term, medium-term, and long-term development plans.

The foreign officials also attended the final of the National U-21 Hockey Championship to observe emerging talent in Pakistan women’s hockey.

**Squad:**Goalkeepers: Maria Mehak (Sargodha), Khadija Latif (Gojra); Defenders: Rabeesha Parveen (Bahawalpur), Zulaira Sadaf (Sargodha), Laraib Parveen (Karachi), Javeria Resham (Bahawalpur), Sana Khalid (Gojra); Midfielders: Farwa Haider (Gojra), Saira Younis (Lahore), Shareen Fatima (Wah Cantt), Areeba Aslam (Wah Cantt), Iffat Zohra (Karachi), Laraib Abid (Bahawalpur); Strikers: Shariqa (Lahore), Sobia Afzal (Wapda), Inaya Batool (Wah Cantt), Saliha Gulfam (Islamabad), Sehresh Kanwal (Navy).

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026