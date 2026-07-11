E-Paper | July 11, 2026

New Portugal coach Jesus ‘will call up’ Ronaldo if available

AFP Published Updated
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OEIRAS: Portugal appointed Jorge Jesus as their new national team coach on Friday and he said he would continue to call on veteran superstar Cristiano Ronaldo if he is available, insisting the forward will “never” be a problem.

The 41-year-old striker was criticised for his World Cup performances this summer under predecessor Roberto Martinez as Portugal were eliminated in the last 16 by Spain.

Ronaldo, who said he has appeared at his last World Cup, has not decided whether he will continue to play for the national team.

“As long as he’s playing and is in a condition to be selected, I will pick him, within certain limits and under the conditions that I consider best for the national team,” Jesus told reporters on Friday at his presentation.

The 71-year-old journeyman coach said he has not spoken to Ronaldo yet but that they would discuss the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star’s future in the game.

“I haven’t spoken with Cris yet... Cris is never going to be a problem for the national team. Not for the national team, nor for me,” Jesus explained.

“Cris is a symbol of Portuguese football. Cris is a symbol of the national team... that will forever be in the history books.

“I had great pleasure working with him this past year... (it’s) easy to work with him...

“We’re going to have a conversation between the two of us about what he wants to do with the future of his career.”

Jesus coached five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo at Al-Nassr before leaving in May after guiding the club to the Saudi Pro League title.

“I know (Ronaldo) wants to keep playing at Al-Nassr, because, as you know, I spent a year with him,” added Jesus.

“He always told me, ‘I’m going to end my career at Al-Nassr’.”

Jesus will lead Portugal until after the 2030 World Cup, which the country is hosting along with Spain and Morocco.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

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