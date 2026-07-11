Zimbabwe confirm future captains

HARARE: Zimbabwe have confirmed Richard Ngarava will captain their Test and One-day Inter­national sides while veteran Sikandar Raza is retained as Twenty20 captain, the country’s cricket board said in a statement on Friday.

Josephine Nkomo was appointed captain of the Zimbabwe women’s team.

Ngarava made his captaincy debut in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club last month, which Zimb­abwe won by an innings and 85 runs, and was also in charge for their two ODI wins over Bangladesh this week.

The 28-year-old opening bowler replaces Craig Ervine as test captain.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026