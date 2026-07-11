E-Paper | July 11, 2026

ANP wants strenuous efforts to end unrest in KP

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BAJAUR: Awami National Party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday called for concrete efforts to end the unrest in the province.

Addressing a public meeting held here to mark the first death anniversary of ANP leader Maulana Khan Zeb, he alleged that most parts of the province, especially the merged districts, had been in the grip of lawlessness over the past couple of years.

“The ongoing wave of terrorism and violence is not only causing the death of people but is also damaging the socioeconomic conditions of the region,” he said.

Terming the current situation a result of the “unserious approach” of both the federal and provincial governments, he said: “An organised, coordinated and sincere approach is needed to bring peace to the region.”

Party marks first death anniversary of Maulana Khan Zeb

He expressed concern that millions of residents from different parts of the province had been displaced multiple times.

The ANP leader also expressed concern over the poor law and order situation in Balochistan and said issues there should be resolved through negotiations.

Without naming anyone, Mr Hussain said those trying to mediate between the US and Iran should also sincerely resolve issues with neighbouring Afghanistan, which he termed vital for peace and prosperity in the province.

The ANP leader condemned the federal government for extending taxes to Malakand Division and merged districts, calling it an injustice to the people. He announced that his party would launch a movement against the move.

Paying tribute to Maulana Zeb, Mr Hussain said he was a true advocate of peace and people’s rights, not only in Bajaur but across the province.

Mr Zeb was killed along with his police guard in an ambush near Khar town on July 10, 2025.

ANP provincial general secretary Hussain Shah Yousafzai, MPA Mohammad Nisar Baz Khan, former MPA from Dir Lower Haji Bahadur Khan, district president Gul Afzal Khan, ANP Central Working Committee member and elder brother of Maulana Zeb, Shah Naseer Khan, and others also spoke on the occasion.

They said Maulana Zeb was a man of multiple qualities who created awareness among residents about their rights. They urged people to follow Maulana Zeb’s teachings to bring peace and prosperity to their areas.

Expressing concern over the current law-and-order situation, the speakers called for the implementation of the National Action Plan.

They also demanded the immediate reopening of all routes to Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

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