E-Paper | July 11, 2026

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Descendants: Wicked Wonderland trailer released

Disney has unveiled the first trailer for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, starring Kylie Cantrall as Red and Malia Baker as Chloe.

The story follows the daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella as they join new friends to stop Maddox Hatter and save Wonderland. The trailer also features the new villain anthem, “Mad-Wicked Wonderland.”

The film premieres on Disney Channel on July 16 and begins streaming on Disney+ the next day.

Pixar unveils first trailer for Gatto

Disney and Pixar have released the first teaser trailer for Gatto, an upcoming animated film set in Venice, Italy and directed by Enrico Casarosa, the filmmaker behind Luca.

The story follows Nero, a water-fearing black cat voiced by Mark Ruffalo, who becomes indebted to a feline mob boss and is drawn into the criminal underworld, where he forms an unlikely friendship with a lonely street musician.

The teaser introduces Nero and mob boss Rocco, voiced by Laurence Fishburne, in a humorous interrogation scene. The film is particularly notable as Pixar’s first-ever fully 2D animated feature, marking a major change for the studio. Gatto is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in March 2027.

Three New DC series announced

DC Studios and Warner Bros Animation have announced three new animated series: Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot and Krypto.

Absolute Batman reimagines Bruce Wayne as a working-class hero. While Joker: Laugh Riot will be DC’s first anime and follows the Joker searching for Batman’s killer, Krypto focuses on Superman and Supergirl’s beloved super dog. The projects were unveiled at the Annecy International Animation Festival.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 11th, 2026

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