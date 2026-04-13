Reviewing Pakistan’s crypto regulations

While Pakistan’s move toward crypto regulation and the establishment of the Pakistan Crypto Council marks a progressive step, it also brings into sharp focus a critical structural gap and the need to balance innovation with risk management, particularly in areas such as anti-money laundering, data localisation, consumer protection, and financial stability.

The absence and continued delay of a comprehensive personal data protection law are a cause for concern. In the context of digital assets and blockchain ecosystems — where transactions, wallet identities, and user metadata frequently traverse borders — the lack of clear data localisation requirements creates regulatory uncertainty for both domestic and international stakeholders.

Without a well-defined legal framework governing where and how sensitive financial and personal data should be stored, processed, and transferred, crypto exchanges and fintech operators may face conflicting compliance expectations, particularly when aligning with global standards such as cross-border data transfer restrictions and privacy safeguards.

This ambiguity not only heightens risks of data breaches, misuse, and jurisdictional disputes but may also deter foreign investment and institutional participation in Pakistan’s emerging crypto market.

Our emerging digital economy requires a new breed of skilled professionals who go beyond basic information technology or coding

Moreover, in the absence of robust data protection enforcement, consumer trust — an essential pillar for crypto adoption — remains fragile. Therefore, for the Pakistan Crypto Council’s broader regulatory vision to be effective and credible, it must be complemented by the timely enactment of data protection laws that clearly address data localisation, cross-border data flows, and accountability mechanisms in an increasingly decentralised digital economy.

Pakistan’s evolving crypto regulatory landscape must be viewed through the lens of global compliance obligations, particularly those set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FATF standards require robust anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing controls, including the implementation of the “Travel Rule,” which mandates the sharing of customer data between virtual asset service providers across jurisdictions.

At the same time, IMF guidance emphasises financial stability, transparency, and risk containment within emerging digital asset markets. For Pakistan, aligning with these frameworks presents a dual challenge: ensuring effective data sharing for compliance purposes while simultaneously addressing gaps in domestic data protection and privacy regulation.

In practice, this creates several implementation hurdles. Regulatory authorities may face capacity constraints in monitoring complex crypto transactions. Pakistan’s emerging digital economy requires a new breed of skilled professionals who go beyond basic information technology or coding.

The country urgently needs data engineers, data scientists, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning specialists, cloud and platform engineers, and cybersecurity and data protection experts to ensure secure, scalable, and compliant digital systems.

Alongside these technical roles, there is a critical demand for data governance, privacy, and compliance professionals to align with global standards, as well as for digital strategy, product management, and data translation experts who can bridge the gap between technology and business decision-making.

Additionally, fragmented institutional responsibilities and evolving policy direction can lead to inconsistent enforcement and regulatory arbitrage. These challenges underscore the need for a coordinated, cross-sectoral approach that integrates crypto regulation with data governance reforms, strengthens supervisory capabilities, and ensures that Pakistan’s framework is both globally compliant and locally enforceable.

Whereas energy availability remains a critical constraint for the growth of data centres and crypto mining in Pakistan, especially when assessed against the country’s actual power dynamics.

As of recent estimates, Pakistan has an installed electricity generation capacity of around 46,600 MW, which appears sufficient on paper. However, due to systemic inefficiencies, the availability of consistent and reliable electricity remains a persistent challenge. For industries like data centres and crypto mining, which require uninterrupted power, this gap between capacity and dependable supply is a major concern.

At the policy level, the government has earmarked approximately 2,000 MW of electricity for crypto mining and AI-related data infrastructure. This allocation, representing roughly four to five per cent of total installed capacity, reflects an effort to utilise surplus or underused energy resources for digital economic activities. Ultimately, the issue goes beyond total generation figures to the broader challenges of reliability, affordability, and sustainability of electricity supply.

The writer is a data privacy and data management expert and trainer.

hikmatturabi@hotmail.com

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, April 13th, 2026