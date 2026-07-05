What initiatives has the govt planned for FY27 to boost weather forecasting, early warning systems?

As part of its plans to strengthen weather forecasting and disaster preparedness, the government has allocated Rs1.6 billion to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for the fiscal year 2026-27.

The government plans to do so through a series of projects and policy initiatives detailed in the Annual Plan 2026-27 released last month.

The Rs1.6bn allocation includes Rs344 million for the proposed National Centre for Rainfall Enhancement to support water security, climate adaptation and agricultural productivity.

Weather surveillance radar projects in Multan and Sukkur have been earmarked Rs195m and Rs5m, respectively, to improve real-time weather monitoring and early warning capabilities.

Another Rs1bn has been allocated for the modernisation of Hydromet Services in Pakistan project, which aims to upgrade hydrometeorological infrastructure, improve forecasting accuracy and strengthen climate-related data systems.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination was to receive Rs2.48bn under the budget for FY27, with the bulk of the allocation focused on forestry, biodiversity conservation, afforestation and ecosystem restoration.

Key initiatives include the Pakistan Climate Innovation and Green Growth Initiative to equip youth with green skills and support entrepreneurship through a Green Innovation Fund.

A National Forest and Tree Cover Assessment using remote sensing and machine learning technologies has also been planned to improve forest monitoring and restoration planning.

The programme will further introduce specialised initiatives under the upscaling of the Green Pakistan Programme, including the Pollution Load Assessment Network for environmental monitoring in Islamabad, a botanical garden in the federal capital and conservation efforts in the Margalla Hills National Park.

The government also plans to advance climate-smart agriculture, efficient water management, disaster risk reduction, green industrialisation, circular economy initiatives and domestic carbon market mechanisms to support sustainable economic growth.

The focus on resilience reflects Pakistan’s increasing exposure to climate-related disasters.

The Annual Plan noted that major floods in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2022 and 2025 caused extensive human and economic losses, damaging infrastructure and livelihoods across the country.

Citing the World Bank’s 2022 report, the plan says Pakistan suffers average annual losses of around $2bn from floods and earthquakes.

These losses could rise to $250bn by 2030 and $1.2 trillion by 2050, with damage in priority sectors reaching up to 30pc of GDP in a peak disaster year, highlighting the urgency of strengthening climate adaptation and disaster preparedness.

Last month, the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination had expressed concern that the climate mi­­nistry’s Public Sector Development Program­­me (PSDP) allocation dropped to Rs2.48bn, down from Rs3.5bn in the previous fiscal cycle.

Committee chairperson Senator Sherry Rehman had called the reductions in climate-related budget allocations “shocking” at a time when climate risks were increasing.

Except for disaster management finance, allocations in almost all climate categories have decreased compared to the outgoing FY25-26.

The mitigation funds have been reduced from Rs603 billion to Rs124 billion, while adaptation money has been slashed from Rs85bn to Rs70bn.