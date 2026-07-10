Greek PM announces deal to cut fuel prices over the summer

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that gasoline and diesel costs for consumers would fall during the summer following a government deal with oil refineries aimed at taming the impact of the Iran war on fuel prices, Reuters reports.

Greece has recovered from a 2009-2018 debt crisis that forced wage cuts as part of bailout austerity measures, and Mitsotakis’ government has cut taxes and raised salaries since it took power in 2019.

But rising consumer prices exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East have strained household budgets in Greece, where purchasing power still trails the European average.