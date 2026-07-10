E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Shared concerns

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IN the decades ahead, the world is likely to transform into a multipolar zone where new strategic alliances will come into being owing to the changing climate across the globe. Environmental science would become region-specific and less centralised. As a result, environmental policies and priorities could vary across regions depending on local economic goals, resource availability, environmental challenges and political systems.

As a developing country, Pakistan’s priorities include flood management, water scarcity, agricultural sustainability and the challenges of rapid urbanisation. In a changing geopolitical landscape, Pakistan may increasingly cooperate with regional partners and adopt solutions better suited to local conditions. Such an approach could improve the enforcement of environ-mental laws and encourage more practical policies.

Pakistan’s strategic location and ex-perience in disaster management could enable it to play a more active role in regional environmental cooperation. Future initiatives may focus on shared concerns, such as cross-border ecosystems, water resources, and climate resilience. However, progress will depend on regional stability.

Conflict and insecurity could divert attention and resources away from environmental protection. Therefore, Pakistan must continue strengthening its research capacity, institutions and policy framework. By addressing domestic environmental challenges while adapting to global changes, the country can ensure that environmental management remains a key pillar of sustainable development.

Arooj Fatima
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

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