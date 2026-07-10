E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Israeli attacks kill six in Gaza

AFP Published Updated
A woman walks past a fencing installed by the Israeli army in Sinjil. The fencing closed off four of the five entrances to the town in occupied West Bank.—Reuters
A woman walks past a fencing installed by the Israeli army in Sinjil. The fencing closed off four of the five entrances to the town in occupied West Bank.—Reuters
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GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency and health officials said Israeli attacks killed six people across the Palestinian territory on Thursday.

A ceasefire is in place in the Israel-Hamas conflict, but it has not ended the violence in Gaza and progress towards a final deal to end the conflict has stalled.

Gaza’s civil defence said six people were killed in Israeli drone strikes and gunfire.

Two people were killed and several others injured when an Israeli drone struck central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp, said the agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas. Four other people were killed in other attacks, it said.

Gaza hospitals confirmed receiving the bodies of six individuals killed in the attacks.

A security source in Gaza said an Israeli drone strike targeted the vehicle of Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas. Qassem was not in the vehicle but the strike killed his bodyguard, the source said.

The bodyguard was among the six fatalities reported by the civil defence agency.

At least 1,092 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect in October last year, according to the territory’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

The Israeli military says it has lost five soldiers in Gaza over the same period, as well as one civilian contractor.

Restrictions imposed on media outlets and limited access in Gaza prevent reporters from independently verifying tolls or freely covering the violence there.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

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