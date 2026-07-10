E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Dying sparrows

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IT is rather unfortunate to highlight that the population of house sparrows is declining in major urban and industrial cities across Pakistan, especially Karachi. Once seen everywhere in large numbers, sparrows today are rarely spotted in the megacity.

Karachi has reportedly witnessed nearly a 70 per cent decline in their population owing to rapid industrialisation and deforestation. These birds find no safe havens for themselves when trees are chopped down and construction work is carried out almost everywhere.

Furthermore, the havoc caused by air pollution and the excessive use of pesticides has reduced the availability of insects, which serve as food for the sparrows. Some people believe that radiation from mobile towers may also be harmful to the birds and may affect their breeding and survival.

It is, indeed, tragic that the fittest species on earth is making the survival of others miserable; the fittest must also protect the most vulnerable, and that is what makes human beings superior. Both citizens and the relevant authorities alike must promptly take action by planting more trees, reducing pollution, regulating pesticide use, and promoting bird-friendly environment across Karachi.

The responsibility mainly falls upon the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa). The country’s ecosystem is calling us — rather desperately — for long-awaited help. Let us respond in time.

Sohail Zaman
Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

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