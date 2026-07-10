ADDICTED YOUTH: Drug addiction among young people is a pressing issue that needs serious government attention. The problem becomes even more severe when teenagers use electric cigarettes or vapes simply to show off in front of their peers after seeing adults do the same. University students constitute one of the largest groups of affected individuals, with even girls indulging in substances such as ice and heroin. People suffering from drug addiction not only ruin their own lives, but also become a source of distress for their families. The financial, social, psychological and emotional burdens further compound the problem. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and take effective steps.

Dr Hassan Jamil Sandhu

Gujranwala

DISARMAMENT DRIVE: Balochistan is witnessing a surge in militant attacks. Recently, an unidentified gunman assassinated a prominent businessman in the provincial capital. On the same day, a tourist from Karachi was gunned down and his wife was seriously injured in Dasht. The situation has become so bad that people cannot travel safely across the province. Such incidents have intensified fear among residents, investors and tourists alike. For decades, the easy availability of illegal weapons has fuelled violence. A government-led disarmament drive would ensure long-term peace, improve public safety, promote tourism, and encourage investment in the province.

Jawad Ahmad Kakar

Pishin

HERITAGE AT RISK: Among many magnificent historical landmarks in Shikarpur, Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) is the most prominent, reflecting the city’s glorious past. It stands tall in the centre of the vibrant Lakhidar Market. Visitors who explore the city look at Ghanta Ghar with amazement. Sadly, the residents of Shikarpur show little regard for this iconic structure. The tower is now covered with political posters. Not one civil society organisation has raised objection to such practices. Preserving heritage sites is the hallmark of a conscious society.

Hamza Mustafa Soomro

Shikarpur

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026