E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Militant killed, SHO injured in Mohmand firing

A Correspondent Published Updated
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MOHMAND: A suspected militant was killed while a station house officer (SHO) was injured in an exchange of fire between police and armed men in the Addo area of Prang Ghar tehsil in Mohmand district, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Prang Ghar police station SHO Munsif Khan was conducting routine patrolling along with other cops in the area late on Wednesday night when four armed men riding motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on them.

Police said the cops returned the fire, triggering an armed clash.

During the gunbattle, one attacker identified as Umar Khan was killed, while another suspect, Adil, sustained injuries and was taken into custody.

The SHO was shot in the foot during the encounter. He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Police said that two other suspects, identified as Muzammil and Alam, both residents of Sara Shah, managed to escape, adding that search operations were launched to hunt them down.

According to police, an assault rifle with two magazines and 12 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the injured suspect, while another assault rifle, two magazines and 17 rounds were seized from the slain suspect.

A case has been registered under Sections 324, 353, 427, 15-AA and 100 of the Pakistan Penal Code, as well as Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Police said further investigation into the incident was underway.

Meanwhile, the district administration directed all undocumented Afghan nationals residing in the Mohmand district to leave Pakistan voluntarily and return to Afghanistan, warning that legal action, including arrest and deportation, will be initiated against those who fail to comply.

The directive was issued through an official notification by Assistant Commissioner upper Mohmand Sikandar Afzaal, who noted the presence of undocumented Afghan nationals in Haleemzai and Safi tehsils, and instructed them to comply with the government’s repatriation policy within the stipulated time frame.

According to the notification, district authorities will launch enforcement operations immediately after the deadline. It states that the undocumented foreign nationals found residing illegally will face legal proceedings under the relevant laws and will subsequently be deported to Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

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