E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Two brothers among six killed as rivals trade fire in Dera

Our Correspondent Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Six people, including two brothers, were killed and two others sustained injuries as rivals traded gunfire in Shah Hasankhel area of Panyala tehsil in here on Thursday.

According to police, the armed clash erupted in the limits of Panyala police station. They said that two rival groups opened fire on each other. They said that five members of one group were killed in exchange of fire. One person from the other group was killed, they added.

They said two others sustained injuries during the clash and were shifted to the hospital for treatment. The deceased were identified as Naqeebullah, Hidayatullah, who were brothers, Tahir, Zubair and Sher Nawaz. The identity of the sixth victim could not be confirmed.

Police said that the incident was result of old enmity.

A large number of locals from Abdulkhel and adjoining villages, carrying white flags, headed towards Shah Hassankhel in an effort to broker a ceasefire between the rival groups and prevent further bloodshed through a traditional jirga.

Meanwhile, a stamp vendor was arrested at district courts on allegations of issuing forged electronic stamp papers after a complaint by a senior lawyer led to a judicial inquiry.

The action was taken on the orders of the district and sessions judge after a complaint was filed by advocate of high court Saleem Khan Baloch.

According to the complaint, the lawyer had asked his clerk to purchase an electronic court fee stamp worth Rs15,000 from stamp vendor Ahsan Ejaz Qureshi. However, when the QR code printed on the e-stamp paper was scanned, it allegedly revealed a value of only Rs150, suggesting that the document had been digitally altered to appear as a Rs15,000 court fee stamp.

Acting on the complaint, senior civil judge conducted a raid on district courts and ordered the arrest of the stamp vendor. Legal proceedings against the suspect were subsequently initiated.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe