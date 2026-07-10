E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Policeman martyred in KP's Tank attack

Our Correspondent Published Updated
A police officer with a 12.7mm infantry machine gun takes position at Sarband Police Station’s rooftop, in the outskirts of Peshawar. on February 9, 2023. — Reuters
A police officer with a 12.7mm infantry machine gun takes position at Sarband Police Station’s rooftop, in the outskirts of Peshawar. on February 9, 2023. — Reuters
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DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A constable of the Elite Force was martyred by unidentified armed men in broad daylight in the main bazaar of the Tank district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the assailants opened fire on constable Ziaullah Bhittani near Sahib Jan Serai close to the Durand Gate police post and fled the scene.

Police said the cop died on the spot.

His body was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for legal formalities.

Soon after the attack, a heavy contingent of the police reached the area and cordoned off the crime scene to collect evidence.

A search operation was initiated to arrest the attackers. Police said that the fallen cop belonged to Umra Adda village and efforts were underway to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Meanwhile, two children and a woman were injured after unidentified assailants allegedly hurled a hand-grenade at a house and opened fire in Wanda Ali village within the limits of Kadi Khaisor police station in the Dera Ismail Khan district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the attackers targeted the residence of a man identified as Iqbal.

The explosion and subsequent firing left two children and a woman injured.

They were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, while police reached the scene, collected evidence and launched an investigation.

Following the incident, relatives of the victims and residents staged a protest outside the office of the SP Paharpur, demanding the arrest of those responsible for the attack and improved security for the affected family.

The protesters dispersed after Paharpur assistant commissioner and SHO Zafar Abbas held negotiations with them.

Police said raids were underway to arrest the attackers and that investigations into the grenade attack and firing were continuing.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

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