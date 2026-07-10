Residents demand crackdown on beggars in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Residents and traders have expressed concern over what they described as a growing presence of professional beggars in Charsadda’s main markets, urging the district administration to enforce laws aimed at curbing organised begging.

According to residents, groups of beggars arrive in the city’s commercial areas early in the morning and remain there until late in the evening, frequently approaching shoppers and shopkeepers for money. They alleged that the increasing number of beggars disrupted business activities and caused inconvenience to visitors in the markets.

Traders also complained that some members of nomadic families regularly gather outside shops and repeatedly ask customers and shopkeepers for money, creating an uncomfortable environment for businesses.

Some residents claimed that drug addicts were also resorting to begging to finance their addiction. They alleged that drug use could be seen in and around a graveyard near the Government High School in the Tana area and called upon the authorities to investigate the matter.

They said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had introduced measures to discourage professional begging, but alleged that implementation in Charsadda remained wanting.

They urged the district administration, police and the Social Welfare Department to launch an operation against organised begging, while ensuring that people suffering from drug addiction were shifted to rehabilitation centres for treatment instead of being left on the streets.

They also called for stricter enforcement of the law to restore order in public places and improve the safety and business environment in Charsadda’s markets.

Meanwhile, residents of Tangi urged the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to relocate its registration office back to its previous premises, saying that the recent shift has created serious difficulties for the public, particularly women, senior citizens and children.

Residents and representatives of civil society said the new office lacked adequate public facilities and had made access to identity card services more difficult.

They claimed that the relocation had increased waiting times and exposed visitors to extreme heat during the ongoing summer season.

According to residents, the new premises do not have proper arrangements to ensure privacy for women, while basic amenities for people waiting to receive Nadra services are also insufficient.

The residents said the previous Nadra office, situated near the deputy commissioner’s office and the tehsil secretariat, provided a more secure and convenient environment.

Officials from Nadra were not immediately available for comment on the residents’ concerns at the time this report was filed.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026