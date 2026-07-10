ANP seeks probe into alleged corruption, nepotism in BoK

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party central president senator Aimal Wali Khan has expressed serious concern over allegations of multi-billion-rupee financial irregularities, corruption, nepotism and administrative misconduct in Bank of Khyber, calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the matter.

The ANP chief in a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz on Thursday, he said that if the allegations proved true, they would amount to a massive misuse of public resources and cause irreparable damage to the credibility of the province’s only government-owned commercial bank.

Mr Khan said that despite the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government’s repeated claims of promoting accountability, transparency and good governance over the past 13 years, almost every provincial institution had faced allegations of corruption, political interference, nepotism and violation of merit.

Referring to media reports, he said questions had also been raised about the academic credentials of the bank’s managing director. He demanded an immediate, impartial and transparent inquiry into those claims so that the facts could be established and legal action taken, if warranted.

The ANP leader also criticised the composition of the bank’s board of directors, claiming that none of its members belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He questioned why qualified and experienced professionals from the province had been excluded from the governance of its own financial institution.

Mr Khan urged the provincial government to amend the relevant law governing the Bank of Khyber to make it mandatory for the managing director or chief executive officer to belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while ensuring effective representation of the province on the board of directors.

He further demanded that all financial, administrative and legal matters highlighted in connection with the bank be investigated through an independent and transparent process.

Mr Khan reiterated that the ANP would continue to raise its voice on every constitutional, legal and democratic forum to safeguard the institutions, resources and rights of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026