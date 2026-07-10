E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Protesters demand change of college site

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MOHMAND: Tribesmen belonging to the Ambar, Danishkol, Utmankhel and Dweezai tribes on Thursday staged a protest in Ghalanai against the government’s decision to establish a degree college in Pindiali, demanding that the institution instead be set up in Ambar/Danishkol.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the proposed site at Ambar/Danishkol, the protesters urged the provincial government to reconsider the decision, arguing that the existing location did not adequately address the educational needs of the wider population.

Addressing the gathering, tribal elders and community representatives said Ambar and Danishkol were more suitable locations for the college because of their larger population, central geographical position and easier accessibility for students from surrounding areas.

They contended that establishing the institution there would enable a greater number of students, particularly those from remote localities, to pursue higher education without having to travel long distances.

The speakers alleged that the decision to locate the college in Pindiali overlooked the recommendations of the local consultative committee and failed to reflect the educational requirements of the affected communities.

They called upon the provincial government to conduct a transparent review of the site selection process and relocate the proposed degree college to Ambar/Danishkol in the interest of equitable access to higher education.

The protesters vowed to continue their peaceful campaign until their demand was addressed, while urging the authorities to engage with local stakeholders and resolve the issue through dialogue.

No government official was immediately available for comment on the claims of the protesters.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

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