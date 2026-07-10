Man, son among three killed in Bannu

BANNU: Three persons including a man and his son were killed while a woman was among three others who sustained injuries in a shooting incident in Hinjal Noorbaz within the jurisdiction of city police station on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Hidayatullah, 60, son of Redi Baba, resident of Hanjal Noorbaz, his son Himayatullah, 30, and Zohaib, 32, son of Mir Qasim, a resident of Hanjal Amir Khan.

The injured were identified as Sher Muhammad, 60, son of Saadullah, Warqa Inam, 17, daughter of Muhammad Inam and Ejaz Gul, 21, son of Gul Tiyaz, all residents of Hinjal Noorbaz.

Rescue 1122 and police teams reached the site immediately after receiving the report.

The bodies of the slain and the injured were shifted to a hospital. Police cordoned off the area, collected evidence and launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026