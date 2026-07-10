Woman kidnapped, brother killed in Haripur

HARIPUR: A woman was kidnapped and her brother was stabbed to death in the limits of Paniyan police station for ‘refusing’ a marriage proposal, police sources said on Thursday.

The police quoted Shehzadi Bibi, 17, a resident of Sunehri Abad Gojra tehsil, as saying that her family of nomads had moved to Abdullahpur a few days back and were living in tents there.

She said that they were asleep in their tents on Thursday morning when the accused Amin, Javed, Basharat, Fazal and Nazir, residents of Faisalabad, entered their tents along with other accomplices and attacked her uncle Sher Alam, 32, with axes and knives, injuring him critically.

While other accomplices identified as Sattar, Biloo, Waheed and some others abducted her aunt, sister of Sher Alam, the complainant stated.

She told the police that when the accused were abducting her aunt, her injured uncle Sher Alam succumbed to injuries before being moved to hospital.

About the motive behind murder, the complainant said that the accused were putting pressure on the family to marry off her aunt to Sattar, son of Ghulam, one of the nominated accused in the FIR, but Sher Alam did not accept the proposal, prompting the accused to develop a grudge against him.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation to recover the kidnapped woman.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026