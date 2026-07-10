E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Gilani calls for deepening Pakistan-China trade cooperation

Bakhtawar Mian Published Updated
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Acting President Yousuf Raza Gilani speaks at the seminar in Islamabad on Thursday. — APP
Acting President Yousuf Raza Gilani speaks at the seminar in Islamabad on Thursday. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s enduring ties with China, describing the bilateral relationship as an iron brotherhood rooted in mutual trust, shared interests and strategic cooperation.

He said Pakistan-China cooperation has expanded across defence, trade, infrastructure, education, health and cultural exchanges.

The acting president said there is considerable potential for both countries to further deepen cooperation in trade, technology, clean energy and parliamentary exchanges.

He highlighted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a major driver of regional connectivity and economic development and appreciated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan during natural disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Gilani expressed these views at a special commemorative seminar organised by the Pakistan-China Economic and Cultural Council (PCECC) to mark the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

He said China’s remarkable development under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) reflects the importance of strong institutions, long-term planning and effective governance.

He said the CPC has demonstrated extraordinary institutional resilience over more than a century, leading China’s unprecedented economic transformation and lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. He noted that these achievements have made a significant contribution to global development.

Mr Gilani observed that Xi Jinping’s ‘Thought on Party Building’ places emphasis on self-reform, internal accountability and a firm approach to corruption, adding that these principles offer useful insights for political parties and institutions, particularly in the Global South.

He said durable institutions must remain accountable to the people, continually renew themselves and translate political stability into development that benefits ordinary citizens.

He paid tribute to the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai in laying the foundations of the bilateral relationship.

The seminar brought together senior Pakistani political leaders, parliamentarians, diplomats, policy experts and representatives of the Chinese Embassy to reflect on the global significance of Xi Jinping’s ‘Thought on Party Building’ and the enduring Pakistan-China partnership.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and President of the Pakistan-China Economic and Cultural Council Bayazeed Burhanullah Kasi.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

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Bakhtawar Mian is a Dawn reporter based in Islamabad with over 27 years of experience in journalism. He covers social issues and handles special assignments for the publication.

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