E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Islamabad's G-9 Markaz building fire brought under control after 2 hours

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: Firefighters on Thursday extinguished a fire that broke out in the basement of a building in G-9 Markaz after a two-hour operation.

According to firefighters, the fire brigade received a call at 2:53pm, and the first fire tender reached the site seven minutes later. More fire tenders and firefighters were subsequently dispatched, and the blaze was brought under control.

Director General Capital Emergency Dr Abdur Rahman led the operation, while officers of the district administration were also present at the site.

The cause of the fire has yet to be officially determined. However, a firefighter said it appeared to have been caused by a short circuit. “The real cause will be determined during the inquiry,” he said.

During the operation, firefighters and rescue officials safely evacuated four people from the basement without injuries.

According to firefighters, the basement housed several shops, including a stationery shop and a party supplies shop selling birthday items. Goods in the shops were destroyed in the fire.

“Firefighting in a basement is always challenging because of smoke and restricted movement,” a firefighter said.

Meanwhile, another minor fire broke out in the solar panels of a restaurant in G-8, but firefighters extinguished it shortly afterwards.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

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