RTA impounds 17 public transport vehicles for overcharging

RAWALPINDI: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday took 17 public transport vehicles into custody and transferred them to the authority’s office as part of an operation against public transport charging excessive fares on various routes, while challans were issued against 6 vehicles and fine of Rs19,000 was imposed.

According to details shared, RTA staff conducted a special operation on Route No 5, including Adiala Road, Chakri, Chak Belly Road, Chakri Road, as well as Route No. 7 and Route No 22. In the operation conducted on public complaints, public transport vehicles were checked.

During the check, challans were issued against six vehicles for violating official fares, and a total fine of Rs19,000 was imposed, while 17 vehicles were taken into custody and transferred to the RTA office in Rawalpindi for further action for overcharging and violation of transport laws.

According to RTA Secretary Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi, the government fare is being strictly implemented to protect the public interest. Indiscriminate action to eliminate overcharging, it will continue in the future, he said.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026