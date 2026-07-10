Minor girl found dead at tuition centre

LAHORE: A class six girl student was found dead in the washroom of a tuition centre at Ichhra on Thursday.

The 10-year-old (N) had gone along with her two other sisters (13 and 6 years old) to a nearby house where two female teachers were giving tuition services to the students.

According to the initial police reports, the three girls were daughters of an auto-rickshaw driver who told the media that he got a call on his mobile phone at around 4pm from the tuition centre that his daughter had suddenly fainted. He immediately reached there and rushed his daughter to hospital on a motorbike where the doctors declared her dead.

He quoted doctors as saying that there was a mark of a rope on her neck.

Quoting initial reports, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran told Dawn the girl might have died by suicide as according to her family, she had earlier made a suicide bid.

A few days ago, the family told the police, she had demanded pocket money from her parents which they denied. She went to the washroom and was found unconscious 15 minutes later. Apparently, the presence of any male person was not confirmed but the police were investigating the death from various angles. The body has been shifted to the morgue for a post-mortem.

“The postmortem of the body will confirm the exact cause of her death,” the DIG said.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026