Traffickers’ network busted; 29kg narcotics seized

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) busted a network of drug traffickers and seized 29kg narcotics and weapons worth over Rs22 million in the Dayal area of Wagah.

According to a spokesperson for the CNF, in the first raid, two major drug dealers were apprehended, and 29kg narcotics, including 19kg of crystal meth (ice) and 10kg of heroin, were recovered from their possession. The operation also led to the seizure of a 9mm pistol, a drone, drone batteries and a drone controller.

Acting on information provided by the arrested suspects, the CNF carried out a second raid at another location and recovered one drone, 11 drone controllers, 12 drone batteries, a drone camera, a drone bunker, chargers, power adapters and a large cache of weapons.

The recovered weapons included one 12-bore pump-action shotgun, one submachine gun, two 30-bore pistols, multiple magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026