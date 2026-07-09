US forces struck over 170 Iranian targets in two days: Centcom

According to Al Jazeera, The New York Times is quoting the US military’s Central Command (Centcom) as saying that US forces struck more than 170 Iranian military targets along the Iranian coast near the Strait of Hormuz in the past two days, including air defence systems, drone and missile storage sites, military speed boats, and logistics infrastructure.

Centcom says the strikes were intended to degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the strait.

The US newspaper adds that the number of strikes was about 14 times the number of targets Washington hit in the most recent two-day escalation in June.