Bahrain in talks over reinstating F1 race on this year's calendar, minister says

Bahrain has held talks about getting its Formula One Grand Prix back on this year’s race calendar.

“There is the talks about maybe plugging in some of the races that were cancelled back into the calendar. No confirmation still on that, [but] potentially,” Bahrain’s Minister of Sustainable Development Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, tells Reuters in an interview on just as regional tensions began to flare again.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was cancelled along with Saudi Arabia’s race back in March after the war broke out.

Hostilities between the United States and Iran will need to ease again, but Formula One sources say the most likely slot for Bahrain is the weekend of October 3-4, between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku and the Singapore Grand Prix on October 11.