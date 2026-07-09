Iran says US attacks disrupt reopening of Strait of Hormuz: statement

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy says that US attacks on Iran and intervention in redirecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupting the strategic waterway’s gradual reopening and jeopardising the interests of countries benefiting from it, Reuters reports.

The Guards add that transit capacity under Iran’s supervision has recovered to about 50 per cent of pre-war levels over the past two weeks, and that transit capacity is only being expanded for vessels granted permits to use routes designated by Iran.

They warn that any further US intervention would draw a “crushing response”.