E-Paper | July 09, 2026

No recovery without women, UN tells Afghanistan

AFP Published Updated
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NAHR SHAHI: Afghanistan needs the talents of both women and men to respond to major challenges as millions return to the country grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, two UN officials said on Monday.

Women have been excluded from many areas of public life since the Taliban authorities returned to power in Kabul in 2021, with limits on employment, education and leisure activities.

“You need all hands on deck, you need all the talents that are available, and that is male talent but also female talent,” said Alexander De Croo, head of the United Nations Development Programme.

He made the remarks during a visit to a carpet weaving centre in northern Afghanistan’s Nahr-e-shahi employing women who have recently returned to the country.

More than six million Afghans have had to return from Pakistan and Iran since September 2023, aft­er their host countries tigh­tened migration policies. These mass returns to a country already scarred by decades of war pose major challenges in terms of hou­sing, employment and ac­­c­­ess to healthcare.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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