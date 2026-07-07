Israeli MPs advance bill for inquiry into Oct 7 raids

JERUSALEM: The Israeli parliament approved a bill in its first reading on Monday to set up a commission of inquiry into the security failings that led to the Hamas raids on Oct 7, 2023.

“The purpose of the proposed law is to bring about a full, thorough, and independent investigation of the events of the... Oct 7 massacre”, an explanatory note to the bill said.

The bill passed its first reading in the Knesset, Israel’s 120-seat parliament, with 59 votes in favour and none against or abstaining.

Opposition lawmakers, who want a different kind of commission not appointed by politicians, boycotted the vote.

Under the proposed law, the commission’s six members would be appointed by a two-thirds majority in Knesset. In the absence of an agreement, however, three members would be appointed by the ruling coalition and three by opposition lawmakers.

The commission’s deliberations would be broadcast to the public, according to the bill.

Likud party lawmaker Ariel Kallner, who initiated the legislation, defended the body’s bipartisan composition.

“Only a commission appointed in an egalitarian manner will allow us both to uncover the truth and maintain the public’s trust. This will be a commission that can investigate any entity that influenced Israel’s security policy at its core,” he said in a statement published by the Knesset.

Opposition figures have said they would boycott a commission appointed by politicians.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026