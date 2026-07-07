Two soldiers killed in Manipur ambush

NEW DELHI: Two Indian soldiers were killed on Monday in an ambush by militants in the country’s troubled northeastern Manipur state, officials said, as violence continues to grip the far-flung region.

Manipur has seen periodic clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki minority for over three years, but the violence has spread in recent months, also drawing in the Naga group.

The conflict has killed more than 250 people since it erupted in 2023.

Two soldiers from the paramilitary Assam Rifles force were killed in “an ambush by militants” in Ukhrul district, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026