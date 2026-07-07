Top brass vows to secure water rights of Pakistan

• Military notes India’s heavy reliance on ‘hybrid threats, disinformation campaigns’ after Marka-i-Haq defeat, warns of firm response with strategic clarity

• Links lasting peace to preventing use of Afghan soil by Indian proxies for cross-border terror

• Reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmir cause, condemns demographic changes in disputed region

• FM Munir orders faster implementation of military transformation plan, stresses public welfare and governance in restive areas

RAWALPINDI: As India continues to violate the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the army’s top brass on Monday affirmed its “resolute commitment” to undertake “all measures necessary” to ensure the availability of Pakistan’s rightful share of water.

The development came as Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir presided over the 276th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

“The forum, taking note of Indian rhetoric surrounding the Indus Waters Treaty, reaffirmed the guidance given in the National Security Committee directive” of April 24, 2025, which followed India’s unilateral move to put the treaty in abeyance.

“The forum expressed resolute commitment to undertake all measures necessary to ensure availability of Pakistan’s rightful share of water as per the directives of the government and inspirations of the people of Pakistan,” the statement read.

The attendees of the conference noted that “post comprehensive defeat inflicted” in Marka-i-Haq, there was “increased reliance on an evolving pattern of externally supported hybrid warfare and disinformation campaigns to cause unrest” in Pakistan.

The forum condemned all such forms of state-supported financing, facilitation or sponsorship of proxies and underscored that any attempts to use hybrid means to destabilise Pakistan would continue to be countered with strategic clarity and firm resolve, the ISPR stated.

Reviewing the evolving regional landscape, the forum “appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting dialogue, de-escalation and regional stability” as it remains a mediator in the peace negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The conference also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution between the two countries, respect for international law, and enhanced regional cooperation to address shared security challenges, the military’s media wing said.

Kashmir cause

The army brass also “rejected and strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations and unilateral demographic engineering in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, declaring that Kashmir remains the jugular vein of Pakistan”.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unyielding diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmir cause, the forum emphasised that “true regional stability hinges entirely on granting the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions”, the ISPR said.

‘IBOs to continue’

Meanwhile, the forum “expressed serious concerns over the continued use of territory under [the] control of Afghan Taliban regime by Indian-sponsored terrorist groups, including Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan to orchestrate attacks inside Pakistan”.

The government uses the term Fitna al Khawarij to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and its affiliates, while Fitna al Hindustan refers to groups it accuses of being sponsored by India to execute terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

The commanders affirmed that last peace and stability in the region was contingent upon “preventing use of Afghan Taliban-controlled territory by Indian terrorist proxies for which Afghan Taliban regime is directly responsible”. They declared that Pakistan has an “unequivocal right” to defend the country and the people from terrorism, and the armed forces shall continue intelligence-based operations against “terrorism emanating from Afghan Taliban-controlled territory under the ambit of Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq”.

In addition to the kinetic actions, the forum underscored the “immediate need for putting in place robust governance structures in restive areas which are directed towards public service and welfare as well as to break the nefarious terror-crime nexus thriving under vested political patronage”.

The forum also offered prayers for the martyrs of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and civilians, reaffirming that their “sacrifices remain the foundation of Pakistan’s security, unity and resilience”.

In his concluding rema­rks, CDF Munir directed commanders to “follow up expeditiously on the multi-domain transformation plan in line with the evolving character of war”. He also called upon the commanders to maintain the highest standards of vigilance, operational readiness and professional excellence, emphasising integrated responses to conventional, sub-conventional and hybrid threats while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and national interests at all costs, ISPR added.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026