PTI nominates six lawyers to meet Imran

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has nominated six lawyers to meet former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (today) and has shared the list with the Adiala jail administration.

In addition, Imran’s sisters will also arrive outside the jail, hoping that the orders of the Islamabad High Court will be implemented.

It is worth mentioning that the IHC has directed the jail administration

to arrange meetings between Imran and his lawyers and family members on Tuesdays, and with party leaders on Thursdays. However, the court’s orders have not been implemented for many months.

Advocate Awais Younas Chaudhry, who submits lists to the jail administration on behalf of PTI and Imran’s family, on Monday submitted a list of six lawyers to the Adiala jail authorities for a meeting with the PTI founder.

The lawyers include Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, Hasnain Sunbal, Shahbaz Ahmad, and Fatah Burki. In addition, Imran’s sisters will also arrive at Adiala jail on Tuesday to seek a meeting with him.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026