Two arrested suspects killed in Gwadar shootout

GWADAR: Two recently arrested suspects were killed during an exchange of fire with armed men while police were conducting an operation to recover weapons allegedly snatched from Balochistan Constabulary personnel in the port city of Gwadar.

Police said one of the detained suspects, identified as Adnan, had confessed during interrogation to his involvement in an incident in which weapons were snatched from Balochistan Constabulary personnel at Ghatti Dhor Chowk. He also disclosed the location where the weapons had been hidden and identified his accomplices.

A police team, led by the SSP Gwadar, conducted a raid at the identified location to recover the weapons. However, armed men present at the site opened fire on the police, triggering an exchange of fire. “Two arrested suspects were found dead after the exchange of fire ended. They were identified as Adnan and his accomplice, Abdullah,” a senior police officer said, adding that the other attackers managed to escape.

Police said they recovered the snatched weapons, including two official SMGs (sub-machine guns) and a rifle. A search operation is underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects. The two suspects killed in the exchange of fire had been arrested two days earlier in connection with the weapons-snatching case.

Meanwhile, two unidentified bullet-riddled bodies were recovered from the Kech and Panjgur districts.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026