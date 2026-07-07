Nishtar Hospital MS removed following ‘complaints’

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday removed Nishtar Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Rao Amjad Ali Khan from the post, allegedly over complaints regarding hospital’s administration and procurement practices.

According to a notification, Nishtar Hospital’s Principal Medical Officer Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, has been assigned the additional charge of MS office for the next three months, or until the appointment of a regular incumbent.

It directed Dr Rao to immediately report to the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department. However, the notification did not mention any reason for Dr Rao’s removal.

Health department sources told Dawn that the transfer was made following complaints regarding the hospital’s administrative affairs.

They say concerns had been raised regarding alleged irregularities in medicines’ procurement and janitorial service contracts, as well as issues related to service delivery to the patients visiting the facility.

The sources say the outgoing MS would often arrive late in his office and that repeated complaints about flaws in the hospital’s management had been reported to the authorities concerned.

According to the sources, the decision of Dr Rao’s removal was taken after the matter came under the scrutiny by senior officials in the SH&ME department and the chief minister’s office.

A department spokesperson expressed his ignorance about the cause of his removal and whether any formal inquiry was initiated against him.

Dr Rao could not be reached for his stance despite repeated attempts.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026