E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Israeli strike kills two people in Gaza

Agencies Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source
NABLUS: A Palestinian man inspects the aftermath at his restaurant after it was burned down by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.—AFP
NABLUS: A Palestinian man inspects the aftermath at his restaurant after it was burned down by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.—AFP

CAIRO/JERUSALEM: An Israeli airstrike killed at least two Palestinians in Gaza City on Sunday, health officials said.

Medics said the two people were killed when an airstrike hit a group of people at the Omar Al-Mokhtar road in the heart of the city, north of the enclave. Several others were wounded, they added.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Gaza since a US-mediated ceasefire with Hamas was reached in October last year, saying that it is targeting fighters threatening its soldiers in Gaza or those who took part in that 2023 attack.

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire, while Nikolay Mladenov, the US President Donald Trump-appointed Board of Peace envoy to Gaza, has said both parties have violated the agreement.

Tel Aviv appoints first-ever resident ambassador to Slovenia

Israel and Hamas are deadlocked in indirect talks over implementing the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which includes the group’s disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals.

Since the ceasefire took effect eight months ago, over 1,060 Palestinians, many of them civilians, and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to figures from each side. Hamas does not disclose its fatality figures.

Slovenia diplomatic reset

Israel said on Sunday it has named its first-ever resident ambassador to Slovenia, signalling a diplomatic reset after Ljubljana’s change of government.

Ties between Israel and Slovenia had soured under the previous centre-left government of prime minister Robert Golob, which had characterised Israel’s military offensive in Gaza as “genocide”.

But ties have warmed significantly since conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa took office. Israel’s foreign ministry announced that Ruth Cohen-Dar — until now non-resident ambassador to Slovenia and Malta — will become the country’s first permanent envoy in Ljubljana.

The move follows Israel’s decision last month to open an embassy in Slovenia.

“The decision to establish the embassy was made after many years of a downturn in relations between Israel and Slovenia, and following the formation of a new government in Slovenia headed by Janez Jansa, a friend of Israel,” the ministry said.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe