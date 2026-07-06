5 injured in attack on ANP leader’s house in Swat

SWAT: Five people were injured after unidentified armed men first attacked the residence of Awami National Party’s Swat district vice-president Malik Mumtaz Khan in the Shakardara area and then the ambulance taking the injured to hospital.

According to Matta police station officials, the firing on the ambulance transporting the injured left a rescue worker wounded.

The police said that an investigation had been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack. The motive behind the assault has yet to be determined.

The family of Malik Mumtaz Khan has previously suffered heavily from militant violence.

According to ANP sources, seven members of the family have already lost their lives in separate incidents over the years.

Security forces personnel reached the scene following the attack, while further investigations are underway.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026