Bomb goes off near ANP leader’s house in Swat

SWAT: A bomb blast occurred in Shakardara village of Matta tehsil here early on Monday.

However, no one was hurt in the terrorist attack.

Police officials said an improvised explosive device weighing around eight kilogrammes was planted in the middle of the road near the house and hujra of ANP leader and Swat Qaumi Jirga member Mumtaz Ali Khan.

They said a remote-controlled blast was reported at the same place on Nov 12, 2025, with Mr Khan being the target. He, however, escaped unharmed.

Militants have repeatedly targeted the ANP leader’s family over the years. Since 2007, its around 15 members have been killed in separate incidents.

The Swat Qaumi Jirga and its executive committee condemned the attack.

In an official statement, the jirga expressed concern over the failure to prevent repeated attempts on Mr Khan’s life.

It criticised law-enforcement and security agencies for failing to properly investigate previous attacks.

“No meaningful arrests or breakthroughs have been made in the November attack, allowing perpetrators to remain at large. Inaction emboldens elements seeking to destabilise the region,” the jirga said in a statement.

It noted that threats to political leaders, including Mumtaz Khan, had already been brought to the attention of senior police officials during their recent visit to Swat, but no action was taken.

It demanded the immediate arrest of culprits for strict punishment.

The jirga also called for long-term measures for the security of vulnerable individuals and concrete steps to dismantle militant networks in the region.

Meanwhile, ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain condemned the blast and declared it a cowardly and deplorable act on part of attackers.

In a statement, Mr Hussain said such tactics could not intimidate ANP leadership or workers.

“This was the second attack on Mr Khan at the same place in the last five months. Fortunately, no loss of life happened in either incident,” he said.

The ANP leader said the recurrence of attacks reflected the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and raised serious questions about the government’s performance.

He called for an impartial investigation into the blast and demanded strict action against culprits.

“Protection of public life and property is the fundamental responsibility of the government but it has failed to fulfil it.”

Mr Hussain said the incidents of terrorism were being reported on a daily basis from Waziristan to Bajaur and Chitral but the restoration of peace and the elimination of terrorism didn’t appear to be the priority of the provincial and federal governments.

He said that the party would continue with its fight against terrorism, extremism and violence.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026